Denver metro area food pantry rallies for more support amid SNAP benefits uncertainty

As thousands of people in Colorado face uncertainty with SNAP benefits, some food pantries are already running low on food. The White House clarified Tuesday that the Trump administration is complying with a federal court order that requires it to tap into a contingency fund to provide food benefits to tens of millions of Americans after President Trump said the aid from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will go out only when Democrats vote to end the ongoing government shutdown.

Food pallets run low at the Redeeming Love Fellowship Church Food Pantry in Lakewood. CBS

Denver resident Robert Cox is finally feeling uncertainty and fear for his family and grandson.

"It's scary because a lot of people don't know what to expect," said Cox.

Over the weekend, his access to SNAP benefits, along with thousands of other residents, was put on pause.

"I knew it was going to be rough, but I'm also a believer in Christ, and I know that God is going to take care of all our needs," said Cox.

"It's very pressing right now," said Eden Armendariz.

Armendariz is the Food Pantry Director at Redeeming Love Fellowship Church Food Pantry, which serves meals on a monthly basis to families in the Denver metro area out of their mobile food bank, now located in Lakewood at New Life Christ Church.

Since the government shutdown started, however, it's been challenging to keep up with the need and keep their freezers and shelves stocked for future families in need.

"Last month we did serve, and we doubled our numbers. Households were 413, and individuals were at 1303," said Armendariz.

Now, they're worried demand could triple this month, as families head into November and potentially the Thanksgiving holiday with uncertainty over SNAP funding.

Eden Armendariz shows empty shelves at Redeeming Love Fellowship Church Food Pantry. CBS

"My concern is making sure we have an abundance of food, one way or another, in order to feed every household that comes through the line," she said.

Armendariz says they typically partner with other pantries and nonprofits like Food Bank of the Rockies to stock their shelves, but if this government shutdown continues, they worry organizations will have to cut back on how much they can support smaller pantries like theirs.

"We need nonperishable items. We need diapers. We need everything, everything you can possibly think of," said Armendariz. "Monetary donations allow me the opportunity to be able to purchase the food products at a lower cost."

It's all those little things that could go a long way towards making families like Cox's feel more secure amid the uncertainty.

"I'm very hopeful," he said.

List of Hunger Relief & Holiday Help resources