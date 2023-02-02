Don't miss Denver mayoral debate and city council debate next week on CBS News Colorado

Next week is a big week in politics. On Monday you can watch Denver's City Council at Large debate at Regis University on our 24 hour streaming channel CBS News Colorado.

You can submit questions to the candidates at regis.edu/signature-events/denver-debates.

On Tuesday the State of the Union address will and CBS Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd will explain what's in it for Colorado.

On Thursday we'll bring you the Denver mayoral debate hosted by Regis. We are a proud media sponsor. You can submit questions to those candidates at regis.edu/signature-events/denver-debates.

Then we're Covering Colorado Politics First on Boyd's show "Left, Right, Center" which will air on Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Colorado.