Denver mayor announces departure of DOTI Executive Director Amy Ford

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced on Monday that Amy Ford will be leaving her role as executive director of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. Ford has been in the position for three years and her last day will be Dec. 4.

Ford has been behind some big projects for the city, including the completion of Colfax BRT, and the new pedestrian and bike underpass for the High Line Canal Trail.

City of Denver

"As I transition away from the city to pursue a new role, I look back with immense pride at what we've built together at DOTI — from advancing major projects such as 16th Street and Colfax BRT, to setting the stage for the launch of speed cameras and expanding the SPEED program as a whole, aligning our solid waste programs, addressing significant budget challenges, and working to maintain core services," said Ford in a statement.

"I want to thank Amy for her commitment to Denver. Over three years she has delivered complex projects on time and budget, kept our streets clear and safe, and been a leader on slowing speeds at dangerous corridors. I wish her nothing but the best," said Johnston in a statement. "Few things matter more to Denverites than the ability to get around the city easily and safely. As we transition, we will continue to build on existing bike lanes, trails, and street-safety projects - and remain laser-focused on delivering a transportation system that works for all."

Trash, recycle and compost bins in the City and County of Denver. City and County of Denver

Recently, the Denver City Council requested a review of the city's volume-based trash program and the costs associated with it. City council approved the current "Pay as You Throw" program in 2022. The program moved city trash service to a fee-based system based on volume. But it's had issues ever since, leading some members to call for change.

District 5 City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said that according to the numbers that DOTI provided during budget hearings, there's a $6 million budget deficit with the program.

According to the mayor's office, DOTI Chief Operating Officer Cindy Patton will serve as interim executive director. The city plans to announce a permanent replacement for Ford at a later date.

