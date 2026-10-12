Denver City Council seeks review of city trash program, 'the program was an abject failure'

The Denver City Council is requesting a review of the city's volume-based trash program and the costs associated with it.

City council approved the current "Pay as You Throw" program in 2022. The program moved city trash service to a fee-based system based on volume. But it's had issues ever since, leading some members to call for change.

"All we know is that the program was an abject failure. I've been here seven years. I don't regret a single vote I have made, except for one. I wish I had voted no on volume-based trash," said District 5 City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer.

Sawyer is at the forefront of the call to review the program that she says the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure can't afford.

"If you look at the numbers that DOTI provided during the budget hearings, there's a $6 million budget deficit," said Sawyer.

In a letter to Mayor Mike Johnston regarding the 2027 budget, the city council requested a review of the trash program and a committee presentation by mid-2027.

"Give us the full picture of what is going on with our trash program, and then potential proposals for how to move forward," said Sawyer.

Sawyer also believes DOTI should explore the potential of fully or partially privatizing service, which currently includes trash, recycling, and composting.

"I'm all for the research, but what I want also included in the research is why this current system isn't working," said Monique Helstrom, president of the East Colfax Neighborhood Association. "Now how do we replace what's not working with a private fund source."

Helstrom has concerns about where the service could be heading if privatization is on the table.

"Not only are we going to have additional costs with privatization because we have a profit margin, but that still doesn't relieve the city of its issues either, because the city still has to monitor this contractor," Helstrom added.

With the way the trash service is going, a rate increase is likely inevitable whether it remains with the city or is contracted out. For many Denverites, even a small increase is meaningful.

"Think of what that means for the regular family; it's not the only cost going up," said Helstrom.

For now, city council has requested a deep dive into the program's financial issues. What happens next is to be determined.