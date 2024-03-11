Denver mayor celebrates opening of micro community amid mixed feelings from residents

The City of Denver celebrated the opening of a micro community on Monday in the Overland Park neighborhood. The tiny homes will house people currently living on the streets.

The micro community named "La Paz" is located near Wesley and Santa Fe. CBS

The micro community named "La Paz" is located near Wesley and Santa Fe. It offers not only shelter but services as well.

Some residents living nearby have expressed concern about the micro community being located so close to homes.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston believes this is an opportunity for those who are experiencing homelessness to build something new. The mayor initially wanted 120 units but after community reaction, the community was lowered to 60 units.

The City of Denver celebrated the opening of a micro community in the Overland Park neighborhood. CBS

Several of the units are ADA accessible and measure 8 feet by 12 feet, those that are not ADA accessible measure 8 feet by 10 feet. The cost per unit is $20,000 to $30,000.

Johnston said that the units are more cost-effective than placing someone in a motel. It's all part of the mayor's initiative to get 2,000 unhoused people off the streets by the end of the year by providing shelter and services.

Several of the units in La Paz are ADA accessible and measure 8 feet by 12 feet, those that are not ADA accessible measure 8 feet by 10 feet. CBS

"We think that the first step is to stabilize people with housing and then this site will have those services on-site, so if someone wants and needs workforce training, it will have that option, if they need mental health services or addiction treatment, it will have those options, but we think this is the best place to get people connected to those services," said Johnston.

The first people to live in La Paz will begin moving in on Tuesday morning. They will be coming from an encampment site at West Colfax and Umatilla Street.