Denver resident shares concerns about micro-community near Overland neighborhood after ground broken

The city of Denver has broken ground on two micro-communities, according to the Homelessness Resolution Operation Center. It's central to Mayor Mike Johnston's plan to address homelessness and shelter 1,000 homeless people by 2024.

The city is currently moving forward with three of the proposed sites. Pre-construction efforts are underway at 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr. and 12033 E. 38th Ave. It also anticipates pre-construction to begin soon at 1375 N. Elati St.

For residents like John Divon who live in the Overland neighborhood, this is concerning.

"In our year here, we've had easily a dozen instances where we've dealt with the homeless," said Divon.

As construction crews work on this micro-community just around the corner from his house, he shares this makes him feel uneasy.

CBS

"It's concerning that there would be a shelter around the corner - I don't know how much better or worse it's going to make it," added Divon.

To protect his home, he has put up signs, installed a couple cameras, a safety mirror, and a fence.

"You already have this issue before the shelter and after the shelter, you're hoping it doesn't bring more, but it's one of the biggest concerns of living here for us. It is the number of transients that are around and that can possibly be on your property," said Divon.

Around the same neighborhood, multiple signs read "Neighborhood Watch" but according to Divon, it does not deter the unhoused from hanging around or near his property.

CBS

He claims he runs into issues with the unhoused at least once a week.

"When it's your home it kind of brings out a different side of you, you protect where you live," said Divon.

Despite meetings residents in the area have had to discuss concerns, the work has begun. Residents were able to convince Johnston to decrease the number of units in the micro-community from 150 to 120 units.

Though concerned, residents like Divon hope it works out.

"You hope your leader is attempting to do the ultimate good, but I know that's a tricky situation," said Divon.

CBS

Wednesday also marks Mayor Johnston's 100 days in office.

The Homelessness Resolution Operation Center redirected CBS News Colorado to its dashboard which shows that at least 168 people have been housed or reunified with family or friends.

Dashboard with information:

House1000 Progress Dashboards - City and County of Denver (denvergov.org)

House1000 Progress Dashboards - City and County of Denver (denvergov.org)