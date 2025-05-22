Denver mayor announces furloughs amid $50 million budget shortfall this year

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is blaming slow revenue growth and inflation for a $50 million budget shortfall for the remainder of this year and a $200 million budget shortfall for next year. Johnston spoke to city employees ahead of a scheduled news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday, when he publicly announced the furloughs and potential layoffs amid the budget gap.

CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass has learned that in a meeting with city employees, Johnston said the city has been through some difficult times in the past five years, but that city workers "always showed up."

WASHINGTON, DC- MARCH 5: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing titled "A Hearing with Sanctuary City Mayors" in Washington, DC on March 5, 2025. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Johnston said "our revenues are flat" and there was zero growth in revenue last year, this year and anticipated zero growth next year.

He said the plan is to decrease costs and look at options to generate revenue with an increase in tax revenue generation.

Could be some bad news for @CityofDenver workers. @denversmayor is expected to tell them about furloughs and other budget issues . His talk starts 9:30 am- I am going to try to live tweet what he says here... so feel free to follow along @cbsnewscolorado pic.twitter.com/2rf6Wu9DOa — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) May 22, 2025

Johnston announced, "We will start a furlough system for 2025" for city workers with two fixed days of furloughs, the day after Thanksgiving and a day in August where the city will "shut down."

The hiring freeze begins Thursday and continues through Sept. 15. This does not include uniformed personnel and 911 call takers.

"We have a structural problem we have to solve," said Johnston.

Johnston said there will be other, additional cuts and urged suggestions and ideas from city employees on how to improve local government.

He said that the city will move more government services online and reduce the workload on city employees. Johnston said that it is almost certain that layoffs will be coming in 2026.

"I know this will be hard," said Johnston. "But this is a city that does hard things."

Last week, Johnston withdrew a measure that would have given a dozen of his appointees hefty salary increases after it drew considerable backlash.

CBS News Colorado reported on those proposed salary increases earlier this month, some of which included 17%-43% raises.