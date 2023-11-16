1 person killed in RTD light rail train crash near 6th Avenue, Mariposa Street in Denver
One person was killed in a crash involving an RTD light rail train in the area of 6th Avenue and Mariposa Street in Denver on Thursday night, Denver Police Department posted on social media.
According to the DPD post, a pedestrian was pronounced dead after a crash with a light rail train in the 600 block of Mariposa Street.
There was no further information about the victim in the post by police.
Drivers were told to expect delays in the area of the crash, and advised to look for different roads to travel while the investigation was active as of 7:25 p.m. on Thursday.
