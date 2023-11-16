Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person killed in RTD light rail train crash near 6th Avenue, Mariposa Street in Denver

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

One person was killed in a crash involving an RTD light rail train in the area of 6th Avenue and Mariposa Street in Denver on Thursday night, Denver Police Department posted on social media

According to the DPD post, a pedestrian was pronounced dead after a crash with a light rail train in the 600 block of Mariposa Street. 

pedestrian-hit-lightrail-mg-raw-01-concatenated-195210-frame-6543.jpg
CBS

There was no further information about the victim in the post by police. 

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area of the crash, and advised to look for different roads to travel while the investigation was active as of 7:25 p.m. on Thursday. 

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 8:00 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.