Denver-based lawyer announces $24M verdict against Colorado police department

A Denver-based lawyer says a jury on Monday awarded her client more than $24 million in what appears to be the largest police misconduct verdict in Colorado history.

"The jury today recognized how an arrest can severely impact someone's life," said attorney Kathryn Stimson, who represented Robert Dial, a financial services executive. Court records show Dial sued a former Parker Police Department detective over his 2022 arrest for tampering with evidence and being an accessory to murder. Dial's son, Cameron,27, had been arrested on murder and assault charges. Parker police said Cameron Dial shot two people at the Stone Canyon Apartments on Feb. 15, 2022. One man died at the scene.

According to Robert Dial's lawsuit, filed in 2024, his son called him immediately after the shooting to say he shot his roommates after they attacked him. Dial, who was in New Jersey, said he would try to get his son a lawyer, according to the lawsuit.

Robert Dial Robert Dial

He later spoke by phone with Parker Police Detective Shannon Brukbacher, the lead detective on the case. The lawsuit claims the detective "became agitated" that Dial had hired a lawyer for his son. Three months after the shooting, Dial's lawyers say Brukbacher signed an arrest affidavit for Robert Dial for tampering with evidence. He was arrested at Denver International Airport on May 17, 2022, when he arrived in Colorado.

Robert Dial was accused by Parker police of telling his son to "hide" the gun used in the shooting, according to the lawsuit, which says Parker police found a weapon as soon as they arrived at the apartment. The criminal case against the father was dropped in October 2022, but Stimson said the damage was done.

The lawsuit claimed Det. Brukbacher knew Robert Dial was innocent and had no probable cause to arrest him, but "maliciously prosecuted him."

Stimson told CBS the jury deliberated for less than five hours Monday before awarding Dial $24,040,400 in damages. Online court records confirm Dial won the civil lawsuit but do not specify the amount. A spokesperson for the Parker Police Department did not respond Monday to a call, email, or text message regarding the jury verdict. CBS also attempted to reach the Mayor of Parker and the town manager on Monday night, but messages were not returned. CBS was not able to contact Brukbacher, who retired from the Parker Police Department in October 2024. At the time of her retirement, Parker police said she was "a passionate trainer, mentor, and advocate for justice."

Stimson said that as a result of the criminal charges against Robert Dial, he lost his job as an investment manager and has not been able to find suitable employment in the last four years.

"This verdict does not make Robert Dial whole," said Stimson. "He will never again work in the career he worked so hard to build and was destroyed by the abuse of power of the Parker police."

Dial's son, Cameron, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and attempted reckless manslaughter in 2024 and was sentenced to nine years in prison, according to court records.

If the $24 million verdict stands, it will eclipse the $15 million Aurora paid to the family of Elijah McClain in 2021, which had been the largest police-related settlement in Colorado history.