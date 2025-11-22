Denver on track to get snow before latest first snowfall record

Denver has officially come in second for the latest first snowfall of the season. The latest first snowfall for Denver was Dec. 10, 2021, and we're tracking snow for Denver and the metro area before then.

On Saturday, we are not talking about snow. The day will be sunny and warm with temperatures across the Front Range near 60 degrees, with 50s in the mountains.

Our next storm arrives early Sunday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow to southwestern Colorado. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. on Sunday for the San Juan Mountains, which could see 2 to 8 inches of snow. The majority of the snow will stay south of Interstate 70 in the mountains. There is a chance for some rain showers for the metro area; however, rain is more likely on the eastern plains and Palmer Divide.

If you have plans to travel this week for Thanksgiving, the weather will be nice. Do plan on cold mornings with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but highs on Thursday should be in the low 50s.

Temperatures drop abruptly on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, and that could be our first snow in Denver.