Denver commission votes against historic landmark designation for Wash Park house owners want to tear down

Denver's Landmark Preservation commission on Tuesday denied an application to designate a home in the Washington Park neighborhood as historic.

CBS

Tony and Robin Kohake are the owners of the home. They say because it is deteriorating they would like to raze it and construct a new home for their family.

The couple's plan was blocked when someone applied to have their house designated as a historic landmark. That forced them to go through a city mediation process before they could start demolition.

During the commission's hearing on Tuesday a person who used to live in the home told the commission that his father made several additions to the house over time. That prompted one of the commissioners to declare that the alterations to the structure make consideration for historic preservation a confusing proposal.

Tuesday's denial of the historic designation -- on a 3-3 vote by the commission -- means the Kohakes can now move forward with what they say will be a dream home for their family.