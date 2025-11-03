Denver Labor recovers $2.3M in unpaid wages for workers

Denver Labor claimed it closed 859 cases at the end of last month, collecting a record $2,310,009.82 in restitution. According to the city auditor's office, Denver Labor helped a record 7,200 workers receive money owed for unpaid wages.

Denver Labor enforces city laws involving wage theft and works to make sure wage requirements for city contracts are upheld. The department said it investigates 100% of the wage complaints received. The department said some of the common complaints received include violations concerning minimum wage, overtime, paid sick leave, rest breaks and independent contractor misclassifications.

Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

"Wage theft is an ongoing problem in Denver. The more resources we have, the more money we recover for workers and the more people we can help," Denver Auditor Timothy M. O'Brien, CPA said in a statement.

Some of the recent cases include:

• Steakhouse restaurant – $70,010.71 for 44 workers paid below minimum wage.

• Real estate company – $28,803.09 for two employees paid below minimum wage.

• Nail salon – $27,794 for 14 employees paid below minimum wage.

• Barbershop – $23,240.76 for 21 workers who had the tip credit illegally claimed.

• Yoga studio – $16,509 for 66 employees who had sick leave pay violations.

Denver Labor said investigations into gig app companies grew over the past year with misclassifications for independent contractors and sick leave violations.

"We are committed to helping everyone. Especially those who may otherwise remain silent because they fear retaliation or are not able to speak up for themselves," said Denver Labor Executive Director Matthew Fritz-Mauer in a statement. "We take wage investigations seriously. Every dollar we recover is vital to supporting better worker and family stability."

Denver Labor

According to Denver Labor, the Workplace Justice Lab at Rutgers University was commissioned in 2024 to assess the widespread impacts of wage theft in the community. That research revealed tens of thousands of workers in the Denver metro area area paid below minimum wage each year.

"Denver workers need the city's support, now more than ever," O'Brien said in a statement. "Our analysts are committed to ensuring people are paid what they are owed and basic worker rights are upheld."