A Denver jury has found Brandon Mumma guilty on two counts connected to the case of Jax Gratton, the 34-year-old Denver hairstylist who disappeared in April of last year. Her body wasn't found until two months later.

On Thursday, the jury found Mumma, 44, guilty on two counts: tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence. Jurors deliberated for about three hours after three days of testimony.

Brandon David Mumma stands in a Denver courtroom after he was convicted of tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence. CBS

"Jax's loved ones have endured the anguish of searching for her, the devastation of losing her, and the pain of unanswered questions about her death. Today's verdicts hold Mr. Mumma accountable for his actions after her death and his efforts to conceal what happened. I thank the jurors for their careful consideration of the evidence and the Lakewood Police Department agents and our prosecution team for their persistence throughout this case," said First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King in a statement.

In March, a grand jury indicted him for the charges connected to her death.

Investigators said Mumma was one of the last people seen with Gratton before she disappeared.

Brandon David Mumma Jefferson County

Gratton, a well-known hairstylist and transgender woman in Denver, was missing for nearly two months before her remains were discovered on June 6, 2025. She was wearing the same clothes she had worn when she left her apartment on April 15, 2025.

Investigators say Gratton was last seen with Mumma and another man in the early morning hours of April 16, 2025. According to the indictment, Mumma allegedly left Gratton around 2 a.m. while she was under the influence of drugs. When he returned a few hours later, authorities say he attempted to conceal her body and personal belongings to avoid detection by police.

Jax Gratton Gratton's family

Prosecutors say Gratton's cellphone has never been recovered. Investigators relied on security camera footage from the building where her body was found and cellphone records to piece together a timeline of events.

Authorities say they have been unable to determine how Gratton died. Because of the length of time between her death and when her body was found, investigators say the cause and manner of death may have been "obscured or eliminated."

Mumma remains in custody. His sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.