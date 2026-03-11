Man indicted in death of Denver hairstylist Jax Gratton for allegedly tampering with her body

A man has been indicted on two counts by a grand jury for allegedly tampering with the body of Denver hairstylist Jax Gratton.

Investigators believe Gratton died early on the morning of April 16, 2025, at an apartment in Lakewood, while asleep. Her body was discovered over two months later. Brandon David Mumma, 44, was arrested on Wednesday in Summit County. Investigators believe that after Gratton died, Mumma dropped her body and belongings out of a window into a dumpster in an alley below the window.

Gratton, a transgender woman, was 34.

"Jax's family is relieved to know that this man cannot harm anyone else," a statement from her family read. "Jax was an incredible, loving, creative, and brave woman. Her character is reflected in the hundreds of people who spoke out demanding Justice for Jax and all marginalized people."

Jax Gratton is seen in an undated photo that was distributed when she was missing in 2025. Courtesy

Investigators from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, Denver Police Department, and Lakewood Police Department used security camera footage from the building and cell phone records for Gratton and Mumma, prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday.

This marks the first time a suspect has been identified in the case. A second man who was with Gratton in the hours before her death has cooperated with investigators, is not named in the indictment, and is not believed to have destroyed or removed any evidence in the case.

"The allegations in this indictment follow a months-long, collaborative investigation by the Lakewood Police Department and the Denver Police Department," First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement, in part, on Wednesday. "I want to commend the Lakewood agents whose persistence made this indictment possible, and I thank the victim's loved ones and the community for their patience as we pursue justice."

Mumma was arrested on Wednesday by the Blue River Police Department on Highway 9 in Summit County. He's being held in the Summit County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He's expected to appear in court on Thursday. No attorney information was available for him as of Wednesday evening.

Investigators say Mumma tried to hide her body and her personal belongings to avoid detection by the police. Her phone was never recovered, prosecutors say.

Gratton's family, who have been outspoken in demanding more investigative resources and accountability from police, only learned about the indictment on Wednesday evening.

"The fight for Justice for Jax lives on. We have many unanswered questions and fears. We are traumatized by our interactions with Lakewood Police and the Jefferson County Coroner. We are still battling the misinformation fed to the public about Jax and her disappearance," her family's statement continued. "We will continue to fight for independent police oversight and authentic measures to ensure that no marginalized person or community has to endure what we have had to."

A hairstylist, outspoken advocate, and supporter of the LGBTQ+ community that Gratton was a part of, she felt strongly about providing a space where other queer and transgender people felt welcomed and valued. She also volunteered her time, talents, and money to help people experiencing homelessness.

"Our work continues," her family said. "Long live Jax Gratton. We will always remember you."