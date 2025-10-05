From sesame to everything, Denver's Jewish community rides through bagel culture

A bike ride through Denver's west side Jewish delis offered more than breakfast -- it was a celebration of culture, heritage, and community.

Riders stopped at local bagel shops, savoring flavors like plum bagels topped with Maldon sea salt, while connecting over a shared love for Jewish culinary traditions.

"I grew up in a Jewish household surrounded by community, and bagels have always been a big part of my life," Odell's owner, Miles Odell, said.

He sees the deeper significance behind the bagels he serves. Originating in Eastern Europe as early as the 1600s, bagels were easy to make, inexpensive, and could be baked in large quantities for the Sabbath or special occasions.

The tour, which loops through the city's Jewish delis and bagel shops, was created four years ago by Daniel Siegel with JCC Denver.

"There is a culture and peoplehood that comes along with us beyond just Judaism and religion," Siegel said.

Daniel Siegel, engagement program manager with JCC Denver, partakes in the Denver Jewish Deli Bike Tour on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. CBS

This year's ride came on the heels of Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday for atonement, and the recent terrorist attack at a Manchester synagogue; events that could have made participants hesitant. But riders were determined.

"I think it would be really easy to hide because of antisemitism and attacks like that, but being able to be out and proud and show that we can't be intimidated is really important," one rider said.

For this community, standing proud means celebrating shared culture.

"Jewish or not, we're part of the same community," Siegel added. "And Jewish food is the same way; bagels, pastrami, lox. These traditions came from Jewish immigrants from New York, and it's really important to highlight that scene happening here in Denver."