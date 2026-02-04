Denver International Airport replacing last of original train cars

Denver International Airport recently received more than two dozen new passenger train cars which have already begun to replace the existing vehicles that have carried passengers since the airport opened 31 years ago.

The Innovia APM R train cars were manufactured and tested by Alstom (formerly Bombardier) in the company's facility in West Mifflin. Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. The same company made the original cars. According to a press release from the company, the new train cars are lighter in weight, have greater passenger capacity, and consume 30% less energy than the early models.

Denver International Airport opened on Feb. 28, 1995, with 31 of the original train cars in the passenger-moving system. The first of the new train cars went into service in 2024. Two dozen were delivered that year as part of the airport's first order for new train cars. All are still in service, per the company.

The first order of trains cars was part of a $78.85 million investment in the system, according to the airport.

One of the new Innova APM R train cars purchased by Denver International Airport. Denver International Airport

DIA has already made a second order with Alstom for more train cars which will arrive in 2027 and 2028, bringing the total number in the fleet to 45.

"DEN's train to the concourses serves over 150,000 riders each day. As we continue to grow our operations, we are working diligently to ensure the airport can accommodate current and future passenger volume while maintaining these critical assets," said the airport's chief executive officer, Phil Washington.

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington, center, joins other at a ribbon cutting ceremony in July 2024. The new trains at DIA can carry about 850 more people per hour compared to the old trains. CBS

Michael Keroulle, CEO of Alstom Americas, added, "While this delivery completes the base order of vehicles, Alstom is continuing its work to support DEN's vision of creating a modern and efficient airport transportation network."

According to a press release, more than 82 million passengers patronized Denver's airport. Those figures make it the fourth busiest airport in the U.S. and the 10th busiest in the world.

CBS

Alstrom train cars operate in airports in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Atlanta, and New Jersey. The company's current contract to operate train cars in Denver's airport expires in 2032.