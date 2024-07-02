Watch CBS News
Denver International Airport reveals 6 new train cars for increase in passengers

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver International Airport is improving the passenger experience as more people travel in and out of one of the busiest airports in the country. On Tuesday, DIA introduced six new train cars to help with the increase in travelers.

  DIA introduced six new train cars to help with the increase in travelers.

DIA CEO Phil Washington said the new trains can carry about 850 more people per hour compared to the old trains. The new trains will serve all concourses. 

"These new cars will also reduce the time between arriving trains and allow Denver International Airport to run a more efficient operation and operating schedule," said Washington. 

The new trains at DIA can carry about 850 more people per hour compared to the old trains.

DIA plans to add 20 more trains later this year and early next year. 

Jennifer McRae

