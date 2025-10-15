Denver International Airport will not play video blaming Democrats for shutdown at TSA checkpoints

Denver International Airport is one of many airports denying a request from the Department of Homeland Security to play a video that blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown. Multiple major airports across the country have opted not to show the video for a variety of reasons.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks in a TSA video blaming Democrats for the government shutdown. Department of Homeland Security

In the video, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem talks about the shutdown's effect on TSA and the travel delays it may cause. This message would play on screens at TSA checkpoints. Noem tells travelers the government will do all it can to avoid delays and places the blame squarely on Democrats, stating, "Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

Airports, including Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Phoenix Sky Airport, O'Hare and Midway in Chicago, John F. Kennedy Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty Airport in New York, are not playing the video. Many airport representatives say they are not playing the video because it has a partisan message that goes against their policies.

Boston Logan International Airport is not running the video because the airport does not have video screens at its TSA checkpoints.

TSA checkpoint at Denver International Airport CBS

CBS Colorado reached out to the Denver International Airport to see if they were playing the video. The answer is no. Airport officials say they do not have the capabilities to run a video near the TSA checkpoints, but have also not been asked directly to play it either. The airport says that while the airport has monitors, there is no audio connected to hear the video.

CBS Colorado continues to monitor Flight Aware and FlyDenver to see cancelled and delayed flights. A reminder: come to the airport at least two hours before your flight, just in case something changes.