Three more Denver International Airport check-in counters will move this week

As construction at Denver International Airport's Jeppesen Terminal continues, three more airlines are set to move their check-in counters this week.

Three commuter carriers will move their counters starting Tuesday night.

Southern Airways Express will move from Pod 0 on the northeast side of the terminal to Pod 4 on the southeast side. The counter will stay on Level 6. That counter closes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and will reopen at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Southern Airways Express runs one route out of Denver, to Chadron, Nebraska.

Denver Air Connection will close their counter at the same location at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and reopen at Pod 4, near Door 617, at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Denver Air Connection runs commuter planes between several western and midwestern states.

Boutique Air is currently located in the same area as the other two carriers, and will close at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, and reopen at Pod 4 on 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning, August 24th, near Door 615.

All pods will be clearly marked with yellow overhead signs.

The moves are temporary and will allow construction crews to install new security checkpoints on the same level as the air carriers. More airline counter moves are happening between now and October, and customer service representatives will be on hand to direct travelers to the new check-in locations.