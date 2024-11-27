Denver International Airport prepared for busy Thanksgiving travel period

Thanksgiving travel is in full swing at the Denver International Airport. Officials tell CBS Colorado they are expecting more than 840,000 people between Nov. 22, through Dec. 2.

Officials tell CBS News Colorado they are estimating the busiest travel days to be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Officials want to remind everyone to check FlightAware.com to see the status of your flight. This website will provide details including your flight being on time, delayed or canceled.

Security lines at Denver International Airport are seen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 -- the day before Thanksgiving. CBS

As of 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, there are zero canceled flights and 81 delays at DIA. Officials are also asking travelers to check FlyDenver.com to see TSA wait times and garage availability.

Two little passengers James and Lilly are traveling to Mexico City and are excited for the big trip.

"I'm ready to spend time with my aunt and her dog," James said. "Her 2-year-old dog."

Young passengers Lily and James are traveling from Denver to Mexico City to visit their aunt. CBS

Officials are also reminding passengers that the peak times for travel at DIA are 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.