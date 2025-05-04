Denver International Airport delights travelers with Star Wars Day celebration

Every year, the Denver International Airport celebrates Star Wars Day, May 4, to the delight of those arriving at the airport.

May the 4th is an informal holiday created by fans to celebrate the Star Wars franchise. The name is a play on words for the phrase "May the Force be with you." The holiday has become so popular that it's now celebrated around the world.

At the airport Sunday, costumed characters showed off iconic movie-accurate attire as they paraded through the Great Hall. Stormtroopers, Jedi, Twi'lek, Tusken Raiders and more greeted guests near domestic arrivals. They even had a dog dressed as Grogu (often referred to as Baby Yoda).

This has become a tradition at the airport to celebrate May the 4th. They posted photos and videos of the event on their X account throughout the day.

But the airport didn't have all the fun. Other public agencies across Colorado played along, posting photos celebrating Star Wars Day.

Other events across Colorado celebrated the day in numerous ways. Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, May the 4th be with you!