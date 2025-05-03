Here's why May the 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day across the galaxy and Colorado events to join in
It didn't begin a long time ago or in a galaxy far, far away, but every May 4 it feels like images, memes and promotional deals involving "Star Wars" have an inescapable gravity.
May 4 — or May the 4th, as fans say — has evolved over the years into Star Wars Day, an informal holiday celebrating the space epic and its surrounding franchise. Be sure to check out the Colorado events celebrating the fan favorites below.
What is Star Wars Day?
Star Wars Day was created by fans as a sly nod to one of the films' most popular catchphrases, "May the force be with you." Get it? Good, now May the 4th be with you too.
It's not an official holiday, but has become so well-known that even former President Joe Biden marked it last year when "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill dropped by the White House a day beforehand.
"I think it's a very clever way for fans to celebrate their passion and love for 'Star Wars' once a year," said Steve Sansweet, founder and executive chairman of Rancho Obi-Wan, a nonprofit museum in California that has the world's largest collection of "Star Wars" memorabilia.
How did it begin?
The phrase "May the 4th be with you" was used by fans in the years after the first film was released in 1977, and even appeared in a British political ad in 1979 celebrating Margaret Thatcher's victory as prime minister on May 4 that year.
For some fans, the official Star Wars Day comes on May 25, the date of the first film's release. The Los Angeles City Council even declared the date to be Star Wars Day in 2007, although the California Legislature voted in 2019 to designate May 4 as Star Wars Day.
How has it spread?
May the 4th caught on informally among fans through inside jokes shared on social media and viewings of the films to mark the occasion. Businesses eventually joined in on the fun, with brands ranging from Nissan to Jameson Whiskey running ads or posting on social media about it.
Disney, which acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, embraced the day as a way to further promote the franchise with merchandise, special screenings and other events surrounding the brand.
Not all "Star Wars" fans are enthused about how ubiquitous the once-underground joke has become. Chris Taylor, a senior editor at Mashable and author of "How Star Wars Conquered the Universe," labels himself a "May the 4th grinch" in part because of its commercialization.
"I love a good dad joke as much as anyone, but my God you can take it too far," Taylor said.
How is it being celebrated this year?
The day is being celebrated on a large and small scale this year. Disney+ is launching the new series "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" on the date, and it comes as the second season gets underway for another franchise series, "Andor."
It also follows the announcement that a new stand-alone "Star Wars" film installment starring Ryan Gosling will be released in 2027.
Disney marks the day with the launch of new "Star Wars" merchandise, ranging from lightsaber sets to jewelry.
Most Major League Baseball teams have marked the day in recent years with special events incorporating "Star Wars" characters. For example, the San Francisco Giants sold special tickets for Saturday's game that included a bobblehead portraying pitcher Logan Webb as "Obi-Webb Kenobi."
Check out these events in Colorado:
- Star Wars Day Celebration
10 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Totally 80's Pizza
Meet your favorite heroes and villains and check out the free Star Wars themed face painting and balloon light sabers. Enjoy the nostalgia as you take a look at Star Wars decor and memorabilia on display.
- May the Art Be with You
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Spectra Art Space
Celebrate sci-fi at the Spectra Art Space, including an "intergalactic showcase" featuring Ashley Raine. The first 50 art purchasers or VIP immersive ticket holders will receive a special themed gift set.
- May the 4th be With You Burlesque/Drag Show
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Sexploratorium
The show celebrates sci-fi with a cast of Star Wars themed characters with burlesque and drag numbers and interpretations of iconic scenes.
- Star Wars block party and fitness classes
Spring House Pilates
Star Wars Day is also Pilates Day, and Spring House Pilates has several events to celebrate. Join in the block party at the Applewood studio or take one of several Star Wars themed classes.
- Galaxy Far Away Sunset & Trivia
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Painting With a Twist
Enjoy a drink and create a stunning Star Wars themed painting with step-by-step guidance.
- May the 4th be with You Pool Party
11:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Brunch N' Blunts
Bring your lightsabers and take advantage of the brunch options and mimosa bar. The pool party also features games, raffles and giveaways.
- May the 4th Be With You Baby Goat Yoga
Yoga Social
Dress as your favorite Star Wars character and bring balance to your body with this all-levels yoga class as baby goats hop, cuddle and interact with you.
- May the 4th Be With You Star Wars cocktails
1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Talnua Distillery & Tasting Room
Talnua will be outfitted like Mos Eisley cantina and offering creative, limited Star Wars cocktails. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character.
- Star Wars Day Workshop using Lego
2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
NoBo Corner Library
Jedi ages 6-11 will recreate their favorite space battles for Star Wars Day with Play-Well engineers.
- Star Wars DJ Brunch & Interstellar Donut Bar Extravaganza
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Grimm Brothers Brewery
Celebrate Star Wars Day with an epic brunch experience featuring games, contests, prizes and music by DJ Brian Howe.
- DEN Star Wars Day Celebration
Denver International Airport
Chewbacca, Mando and more favorite intergalactic friends will meet and greet travelers in the airport.