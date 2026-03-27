Denver International Airport announces temporary pick-up and drop-off point closures for sidewalk improvements

While travelers head to the Denver International Airport, they will notice some temporary closures on Level Five.

This is where Ubers, shuttles and limos pick up and drop off passengers. Crews are fixing their sidewalks to make it safer for travelers.

Airport officials say that, right now, the sidewalks dip at the ends and are level in the middle, and crews will be working to level the entire sidewalk. This will help travelers with mobility issues cross more easily. They will also add speed bumps for drivers so they have to slow down at all crosswalks.

CBS

The airport says that from March 29 until approximately April 28, those using rental car shuttles to travel from the terminal to rental car facilities must access these shuttles on Level 5 of Terminal East. Rental car shuttle service will not be available on Level Five of Terminal West during this time due to construction.

"I will tell you that most of the time people are pretty good, but it only takes just one driver to be in a rush and going a little too fast," said Michael Konopasek, a spokesperson for the airport. "We don't want that to happen, and we want to make sure that people are forced to slow down, which they will be with these."

Whatever is closed on the west side will be open on the east side, airport officials assured. The goal is to have the entire west side completed by July 2026 at the latest. Once completed, the exact same project will move to the east side. Crews are scheduled to complete the east side by Labor Day weekend.

CBS

The improvements align with the Americans with Disabilities Act and support overall safety by creating more noticeable crosswalks that also serve as roadway humps to slow vehicle traffic, officials explained. The raised crosswalks will allow those in wheelchairs or who use other mobility devices easier access between pedestrian islands and the curb.

The airport posted a link on Flydenver.com so travelers can follow the project and closures. They are reminding all travelers to arrive two hours before their boarding time. If flying internationally, it is recommended to arrive three hours before.