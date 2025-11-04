Denver International Airport officials want to hear from you on Peña Boulevard improvements

Through the end of the year, you can tell Denver International Airport officials what you want to see as they look at improving Peña Boulevard, the main road leading to the airport.

The airport has published a survey on its website that allows residents, workers, and those who fly in and out of the airport frequently to participate.

Officials say it's a "critical" part of the Peña Design and National Environmental Policy Act project and seeks to address things like traffic, construction, road conditions, and more.

Afternoon traffic at PeÃ±a Boulevard in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Part of DEN's Vision 100 -- our plan to serve 100 million annual passengers -- focuses on maintaining our infrastructure," Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. "Peña Boulevard is the main way people get to and from DEN, and it is long overdue for upgrades. Ensuring a safe and efficient travel experience is necessary for us to serve those 100 million annual passengers we expect in the next several years. Your feedback on this survey will help us ensure a safe corridor that allows for a diversity of travel options and aims to serve everyone."

The survey includes questions on the following issues

Travelers' primary purpose for using the corridor

How people travel on the corridor

How often respondents use the corridor

Travelers' concerns

How DEN can best communicate public updates moving forward

Construction on the project is estimated to take about two years and could start in 2028.

To fill out the survey, click here.