Flights resume at Denver International Airport as recovery from Microsoft outage continues

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Flights are getting back to regular operations at Denver International Airport although there may still be lingering problems from an overnight global Microsoft outage.

Some flights were grounded in the overnight hours and into the morning. American, Southwest and Frontier flights were operational by 7 a.m. and United and Delta flights were no longer grounded at 8 a.m.

Companies that rely on Microsoft 365 apps reported widespread outages early Friday, and that includes airlines across the country and across the world.

FAA and TSA operations at Denver International Airport were functioning normally.

Airport officials said it's important to check on the status of your flight if you are scheduled to depart from Denver on Friday.

"Due to third party technical issues, various airlines are impacted. Please check with your carrier before leaving for DEN," airport officials wrote on social media.

The airport briefly closed its economy parking lots overnight due to what it said on X was "ticket dispensing issues." Those issues were resolved before 6 a.m. The garages remained open.

