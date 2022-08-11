DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights

The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished.

The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor.

The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances.