Watch CBS News
Local News

DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. 

denver-international-airport.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor.  

DIA-GREAT-HALL-EXPANSION-5PKG.transfer_frame_494.jpeg
(credit: CBS)

The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 6:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.