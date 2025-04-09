Watch CBS News
Denver included in areas expecting high fire danger on Wednesday

By Alex Lehnert

Warm, windy, and dry weather for Wednesday afternoon has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to call a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

The Denver metro area is among several areas under Red Flag Warnings on Wednesday afternoon.

Relative humidity will drop to roughly 10-15%, while winds are forecast to gust as high as 45 mph at times this afternoon.

High temperatures will again climb to above-average levels, reaching the low to mid-70s across the Front Range.


The warm weather pattern carries us into the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for our above-average warmth and dry weather will intensify going into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week. We could see record-breaking heat with temperatures rising into the 80s.

