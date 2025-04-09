Denver included in areas expecting high fire danger on Wednesday

Warm, windy, and dry weather for Wednesday afternoon has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to call a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

The Denver metro area is among several areas under Red Flag Warnings on Wednesday afternoon.

Relative humidity will drop to roughly 10-15%, while winds are forecast to gust as high as 45 mph at times this afternoon.

High temperatures will again climb to above-average levels, reaching the low to mid-70s across the Front Range.



The warm weather pattern carries us into the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for our above-average warmth and dry weather will intensify going into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week. We could see record-breaking heat with temperatures rising into the 80s.