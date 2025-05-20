Denver hosts professional sports leaders, major platforms at Gondola Sports Summit

Over 500 people representing every major sports league and the biggest platforms in the world are converging on Denver to build community and redefine the industry.

CBS

"We have four special guests. We have the F1 Vegas trophy, the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and the NCAA championship trophy."

From Vince to Larry, it's a who's who of the global sports community coming together at the Gondola Sports Summit.

"Gondola is a tool for creators to build portfolios, gather analytics and find opportunities in the creative world," said Jared Kleinstein, Founder and CEO of Gondola. "We put this together because we found that having this community online has been amazing as a resource, but if you bring them together, they can gain that next level of setup for their professional careers."

The city of Denver is the centerpiece for this event, Kleinstein explained to CBS Colorado.

"There are a lot of other events that roam. They go from different city to different city. We want this to be about Denver," Kleinstein said.

Leaders in Colorado's professional sports community are excited for the summit so close to home.

"We're lucky to have this in our backyard in Colorado," said Meredith McClanahan, vice president of marketing for the Colorado Avalanche. "Being in the sports industry, it's a very big and vast industry. But it's also small at the same time. There's a lot we can learn from each other and network across different sports and organizations."

Kleinstein hopes to empower creators through the Sports Summit to create new connections, collaborations and relationships.

"I hope that people come out of this realizing that it doesn't matter if you've been in the industry for 15 years or you're just getting into it," Kleinstein said. "There's a place for you."