Denver homicides fell 48% in 2025, among city's lowest totals since 1990

Denver reported a nearly 50% drop in homicides last year, one of the city's lowest totals in decades, according to data released Thursday.

Police recorded 37 homicides in 2025, down from 70 in 2024. That constitutes a 48% decline and one of the lowest tallies since 1990, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

Thomas credited the decrease to a mix of faster police response, medical intervention, and long-term prevention strategies.

"Our officers are getting to these scenes quickly, applying medical intervention," Thomas said. "That's why you see our nonfatal shooting numbers are low, but our homicide numbers are even lower because our officers are getting there."

He said the department has also focused on key strategies, including technology, community activation, infrastructure upgrades and improved lighting in areas historically impacted by violent crime.

"We don't need to over-police communities," Thomas said. "We can really provide investments, increasing activation, creating safer spaces and increasing lighting, working with our city partners. That has proven to be successful."

Community organizations played a critical role as well, police said.

At the Struggle of Love Foundation, co-founder Joel Hodge reflected on the past year and the work his group does to provide youth programs, safe spaces, and outreach.

"We do safe havens. We do peace walks. We do our signature program, 'Brains Over Bullets,'" Hodge said. "It's a blessing, and we should really be applauding the efforts that happened in 2025."

While violent crime trends downward, Thomas said the city will shift more attention to traffic safety after seeing an increase in fatal crashes.

"While our homicide rate has decreased, we've seen an increase in fatal traffic deaths," Thomas said. "We want to increase our focus on traffic safety violations and hope to see a much safer 2026 on our roadways."