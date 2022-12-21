Denver scrambling for plan to help homeless and migrant populations during record cold snap

With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.

The city has been scrambling to put together a cold weather plan for the freezing temperatures fast approaching.

On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is expected to have a briefing on migrant sheltering and cold weather operations.

"It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused," said Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist at the ACLU of Colorado. "I think the government and the City and County of Denver has a responsibility to both communities."

Non-profits like the Denver Community Church are stepping up to serve both groups. Since migrants began arriving in the city in early December, the organization has helped dozens of families, while continuing to help the homeless.

"We need more churches to step up. The city is looking for new space and I think right now the reality is that we're just stretched in the non-profit sector, as well as the city sector, with rooms and beds, because people got to get off the streets, particularly at night with the frigid air coming in," said Dave Neuhausel, a pastor at the church.

CBS News Colorado asked the city about its cold weather plan regarding both unhoused populations.

"Two of our recreation centers are being utilized as shelters for migrants only and one rec center is being activated as a migrant reception center," said Jill Lis, a spokesperson for Denver's Emergency Operations Center. "All other city recreation centers and libraries, as well as the coliseum, will be utilized as warming centers for our homeless population."

But Robinson doesn't think that's enough. "I think we need more options for people dispersed throughout the city for 24/7 centers like that," Robinson said. "I think while the coliseum is very large, it's not very accessible for folks, especially those who are disabled or don't have access to transportation."

CBS News Colorado asked Lis whether the city has the capacity to house both groups considering the life-threatening conditions coming, and she said, "These options together should provide enough capacity to temporarily house both populations."

Those like Robinson and Neuhausel want people to remember that both groups are important.

"We just can't pit one population against another," said Neuhausel. "I think the reality is, regardless of your faith background, regardless of where we come from, we see and extend dignity to everyone, no matter where they're from and who they are."

The National Guard will help at the coliseum shelter starting Wednesday. Lis said transportation to the venue will begin Wednesday afternoon, with buses making rotations from the Lawrence St. Community Center to the coliseum warming center. Walk-ups and drop-offs to the coliseum are also permitted.

In regard to sweeps, she added, "Operations are scheduled to continue into Wednesday afternoon. We will be watching the weather carefully and adjust as needed. All cleanup activities on Thursday have been delayed. Depending on conditions, trash pick-up may resume on Friday but individuals experiencing homelessness will not be asked to move by cleanup crews. All teams involved will be notifying individuals in these encampments of the incoming cold and offering to connect them to shelter."