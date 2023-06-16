Watch CBS News
Denver weather: More rain is on the way with flooding possible

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Rounds of heavy rain bring flooding concerns
Denver weather: Rounds of heavy rain bring flooding concerns 02:11

Another excellent chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy which has prompted a Flood Watch for the urban corridor.

Some of the stronger storms are capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. We are expecting the heaviest totals over the Palmer Divide. Because of the threat for heavy rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. for the Denver, Boulder, and Castle Rock areas as well as most of southeast Colorado. 

In the month of June we have picked up 2.77 inches of precipitation. That's 1.85 inches above normal. Since the start of the year we have received 11.09 inches of precipitation. That's 4.68 inches above normal. With so much moisture the ground is nearly saturated, so it won't take much rain to flood. 

Besides the wet weather you'll also notice cooler temperatures today with daytime highs only in the 60s in the Denver metro area. 

Looking ahead to the weekend Saturday will be slightly warmer in the low 70s with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Drier weather will finally arrive Sunday with highs close to seasonal average in the low 80s. 

Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 9:37 AM

