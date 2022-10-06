Great American Beer Festival brings 2,000 different beers to Colorado Convention Center in Denver

Great American Beer Festival in Denver began on Thursday at Colorado Convention Center, and runs through the weekend. This festival is expected to be a big economic boost for the city.

CBS

GABF features 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries nationwide, and 40,000 people are expected to attend, taste test some beers and participate in a beer competition. That number is down from 60,000 attendees the last time this festival was in person before the pandemic.

But this is still the highlight of Visit Denver's beer week, and it will have a huge impact on Denver's hospitality community.

"In addition to going to the festival, they're coming in and they're staying a night or two in hotels," said Ann Obenchain, marketing and communications for Brewers Association. "They're also going out to restaurants and bars, and of course the nearly 180 breweries in Denver."

Tickets for GABF are $95, and Thursday was the only day the festival wasn't sold out over the three-day event.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information, visit the Great American Beer Festival website.

