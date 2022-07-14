More suspects at large after Denver officers shoot suspect in Globeville neighborhood

A suspect was taken to the hospital from the Globeville neighborhood in critical condition after Denver officers fired shots when they came under fire by multiple suspect Wednesday night.

According to Denver Police Department, officers originally responded to the report of, "... individuals armed with a weapon," in the area of W 7th Ave and Federal Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded with the police department's helicopter overheard when suspects were seen getting into a silver 4-door sedan. When officers on the ground tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle continued to drive away from police, so officers stopped their pursuit and allowed the police helicopter to continue to track the suspect vehicle from above.

The suspects ended up in the area of E 49th Ave and N Washington Street in the Globeville neighborhood, where the helicopter watched suspects get out of the car.

So officers on the ground, again, responded to the suspects when Division Chief Ron Thomas says his officers came under gunfire. Officers returned fire, and two police officers were reported to have shot and injured one suspect, who went down at that location.

Two other suspects were taken into custody at that scene, and a fourth suspect was taken into custody after a later search in the area.

Thomas said investigators believe two to three more suspects are still on the run.

During the time of the active response, Thomas says the area from 49th to E 50th Ave and Washington to N Pearl Street was under a shelter-in-place order.

No officers or anyone else in the area, other than the suspect who was shot, had injuries in this response, Thomas said.

