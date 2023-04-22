Denver Forecast: Cloudy skies and chilly conditions

It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime highs nearly 20 degrees below normal in the upper 30s and low 40s for the Denver metro area.

CBS

We could see light snow showers through the day, but It won't amount to much, only about half an inch to an inch of additional accumulation is possible. If you are heading to Boulder for the Black and Gold Spring Game you will want to layer up! At kick off temperatures will be in the 30s.

CBS

In the mountains a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place where we could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

CBS

Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the 20s along the I-25 corridor.

CBS

Tomorrow, it will be warmer and partly sunny with daytime highs in the mid 50s.

CBS

We start the work week with a chance for thunderstorms. Then on Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day is possible as snow and cold return to the forecast.

CBS