Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Forecast: Cloudy skies and chilly conditions

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Cold start to the weekend
Colorado weather: Cold start to the weekend 03:26

It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime highs nearly 20 degrees below normal in the upper 30s and low 40s for the Denver metro area. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

We could see light snow showers through the day, but It won't amount to much, only about half an inch to an inch of additional accumulation is possible. If you are heading to Boulder for the Black and Gold Spring Game you will want to layer up! At kick off temperatures will be in the 30s. 

buffs.png
CBS

In the mountains a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place where we could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. 

winter-weather-advisory.png
CBS

Tonight, overnight lows will drop into the 20s along the I-25 corridor. 

co-tonight-lows.png
CBS

Tomorrow, it will be warmer and partly sunny with daytime highs in the mid 50s. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

We start the work week with a chance for thunderstorms. Then on Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day is possible as snow and cold return to the forecast. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.