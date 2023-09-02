Denver Food + Wine Festival celebrates culinary scene

The Denver Food + Wine Festival features the best of the city's restaurant community. The Festival kicks off with two Riedel Tasting Seminars, then there is the Shake + Brake Showdown, and the Grand Tasting.

"The big events is the Saturday Grand Tasting. More than 50 restaurants from across the area, more than 700 wine and spirits from our supporting partner at Southern Glazer's. So, big party, come out and have fun," said Laura Shunk, President of the Colorado Restaurant Association.

The Shake + Brake Showdown is a cocktail competition paired with food from Denver's best food trucks. A D.J. sets the mood for the event. Ticketholders get to vote on the People's Choice Best Food Truck and Best Cocktail.

"We kick off with some education, a couple of Riedel Tasting Seminars. These are a very popular way to experience how wine tastes different from different glasses," Shunk explained.

This year the Colorado Restaurant Association has added a second Riedel Seminar, and more education opportunities during the Grand Tasting. VIP ticketholders will have the opportunity to learn more about wine from a sommelier. The entire festival is a fundraiser for the Association, which exists to support workers in the restaurant industry.

"We do training and development for our employees so they can keep moving up within the industry, through apprenticeship programs, through career exploration. And then we do health and wellness resources," Shunk said on CBS Colorado Mornings at 9.

The Denver Food + Wine Festival runs September 6 -9, 2023 at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus.