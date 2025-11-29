Watch CBS News
Denver sees first snow of the season

Dayle Cedars
Denver officially saw its first snow of the season. Two-tenths of an inch fell at Denver International Airport, the official monitoring site for the city. The majority of the Denver metro area saw about the same amount of snow, give or take a little. The mountains got about 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some higher mountain passes getting 6 to 8 inches of snow. 

This is the second latest measurable snow date of the season, according to the National Weather Service, beat only by 2021, when the first snow fell in December.

The snow tapered off early Saturday morning, but the cold temperatures will remain. Highs across the Front Range will top out near freezing, with the mountain towns seeing slightly warmer temperatures in the 30s and 40s. 

Overnight, temperatures will drop drastically. Lows for the metro area will be in the single digits and teens.

Sunday will be cold as well, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mountain snow will return Sunday morning and continue through the day. A couple of inches of fresh snow is expected. Some of the snow may make its way to the metro area and plains Sunday evening. If we see snow down here, it will be very light - mostly flurries. However, with the cold temps, any snow will make the roads icy on Monday morning. 

The cold weather is sticking around for the workweek, so make sure you bundle up the kids as they head to the bus stop.

