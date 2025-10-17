Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver firefighters rush to burning apartment before dawn Friday

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver firefighters rushed to a burning apartment at the Chestnut Ridge Apartments in the area of Yosemite and Hampden early Friday morning. According to Denver Fire, the fire broke out in a vacant apartment on the third floor after 5 a.m.

house-fire-ld-feed-frame-19074.jpg
Denver firefighters rushed to  CBS

Fire investigators said the blaze extended to the attic space. Crews said they were able to get the fire under control about 10 minutes after arriving on the scene. 

No injuries were reported.  

denver-hampden-apt-fire-1-denver-fire.jpg
Firefighters in Denver rushed to a fire at the Chestnut Ridge Apartments before dawn. Denver Fire Department

One resident described the scary wake-up call when crews arrived. 

"I woke up to banging, smelled smoke, jumped up, threw some clothes on, grabbed my purse and came outside," said resident Virginia Martin. "Upstairs, above me, they were there, banging on the door. I just ran out of the house."

house-fire-ld-feed-frame-13035.jpg
Denver firefighters rushed to a burning apartment at a complex in the area of Yosemite and Hampden.  CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue