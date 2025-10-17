Denver firefighters rush to burning apartment before dawn Friday

Denver firefighters rushed to a burning apartment at the Chestnut Ridge Apartments in the area of Yosemite and Hampden early Friday morning. According to Denver Fire, the fire broke out in a vacant apartment on the third floor after 5 a.m.

Fire investigators said the blaze extended to the attic space. Crews said they were able to get the fire under control about 10 minutes after arriving on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a fire at the Chestnut Ridge Apartments before dawn. Denver Fire Department

One resident described the scary wake-up call when crews arrived.

"I woke up to banging, smelled smoke, jumped up, threw some clothes on, grabbed my purse and came outside," said resident Virginia Martin. "Upstairs, above me, they were there, banging on the door. I just ran out of the house."

Denver firefighters rushed to a burning apartment at a complex in the area of Yosemite and Hampden. CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated.