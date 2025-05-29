Denver Film's Women + Film Festival celebrates women on the silver screen

Denver Film has a dynamic line-up for its Women + Film Festival. The program includes ten feature films, a shorts program, receptions, a marketplace and panel conversations.

The Festival kicks off with a luncheon in which actress/director Julia Stiles will be receiving the Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award. There will be an awards presentation, conversation with Stiles, and a screening of her directorial debut, "Wish You Where Here."

"We're going to have a pre-party for the film 'SALLY.' It's about Sally Ride, the astronaut so it'll be space-themed, super fun," said Ambriehl Turrentine, Programming Manager for the Women + Film Festival. "Then we'll have two community conversations throughout the festival. One about sexuality on screen and how its depiction has evolved over time. The second one being about moral panics and how they effect the most marginalized of society."

Women + Film Luncheon Red Carpet 2024 CBS

The Making of a Moral Panic panel discussion will be on Sunday after the closing night screening of "The Librarians," which follows several librarians in Texas as they battle against book bans and fight for First Amendment Rights. The panel discussion will include Janique E.. Robillard, producer of the film; journalist Owen Swallow; and James LaRue, Executive Director of the Garfield County Public Library District.

"We really just look for films that are bold, telling fresh stories from new perspectives and thought provoking, and of course, we make sure they reflect both emerging talent and established talent," Turrentine explained.

The Women + Film Festival will also feature a marketplace in the lobby of the Sie FilmCenter, which will be made up of local, women-owned businesses. This year Denver Film is hosting a Sip and Craft event on the outdoor patio which will include cocktails and crafts.

"I think the films are powerful, the guest and filmmakers coming are super inspiring, the audiences are so passionate, so seeing all that come together in one spot is really worth it," Turrentine said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Women + Film Festival

Denver Film's Women + Film Festival runs May 30 - June 1, 2025 at the Sie FilmCenter in Denver.