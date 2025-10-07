Denver event Dancing with the Breast Cancer Stars celebrates breast cancer survivors

Fighting Together To Save Lives is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness, early detection, and equitable access to healthcare among the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community. The organization was founded by Jackie Wesley, a 23-year breast cancer survivor.

"Fighting Together to Save Lives was birthed out of my journey with breast cancer. So 23-years ago last month September, I was diagnosed at Stage IIIB, and I just didn't want anybody else to go through getting a diagnosis by themselves," Wesley told CBS News Colorado.

Fighting Together to Save Lives

Fighting Together To Save Lives is holding its 10th Annual Celebration of Life event called Dancing with the Breast Cancer Stars. It's an amazing evening of music, dancing, and magic.

"We are actually honoring 12 beautiful women and that's what we do. We walk with them, and we don't know them until we meet them, and what we do is walk with them through their journey. Our goal is to provide for them financially if they need it, and then we're going to honor their lives and tell their stories," Wesley explained.

The event is an opportunity to share their survival stories, celebrate their victory over cancer, and create community around their new lives.

"It's important because we live. Women say, 'Oh, I didn't know I could be celebrated for having breast cancer.' I'm like, "But you're living.' So let's celebrate who we are because it's really a tough journey," Wesley said.

Fighting Together To Save Lives has launched a new campaign with the goal of funding 500 mammograms for uninsured women. The organization focuses on early detection as being the front lines in the battle to save lives.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Dancing with the Breast Cancer Stars

Fighting Together to Save Lives' Dancing with the Breast Cancer Stars is Saturday, October 11, 2025 at the Hyatt DTC. CBS News Colorado reporter Justin Adams will emcee the event.