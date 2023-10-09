Denver and Downtown Partnership to offer $350K in grants to "reenergize" downtown

The city of Denver has seen a drop in visitors to downtown and that's taking a toll on businesses, as is construction.

Now the city has a new plan.

The City of Denver is partnering with the Downtown Denver Partnership on what they're calling the Dynamic Downtown Denver Grant Program. They say they will be investing more than $350,000 to help reactivate downtown Denver.

Mayor Mike Johnston said this program is designed to help bring all the spirit and vibrance of the city to downtown. This can include a block party, musical performances or even a community mural. It's also open to aspiring chefs who want to do pop-up bakeries.

"We want something that is easy to activate. Easy to access for creators, innovators, artists all around the city who have their own passion and they want to bring that passion," Johnston said. "We want to invite you to put it on display in downtown Denver."

The idea is to give innovators the funds they need to be able to host events and to help make downtown Denver a vibrant, safe and welcoming place for residents, workers and visitors.

"We know there is no better way to bring our community together, to reenergize downtown, and reinstill a collective love for downtown, than through music, through art, culture, and celebration," said Kourtny Garrett, CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

This grant application will open Monday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. and the grants will range from $500 to $25,000.

To apply, go to thisismydenver.com/grants. City officials say it will take about two weeks to review your application.