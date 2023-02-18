Watch CBS News
Denver deputy arrested for domestic violence

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver Sheriff's Department deputy has been placed on leave by the department following his arrest overnight in Broomfield. 

Christopher Perez was arrested by the Broomfield Police Department on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Violence, according to a press release from DSD. 

Perez became a deputy sheriff in 2016. He was assigned to the DSD's Vehicle Impound Facility.

denver-deputy-arreest-christopher-perez-from-denver-sheriffs-dept.png
Dep. Christopher Perez Denver Sheriff's Department

The sheriff's department was notified Saturday morning of Perez's arrest. In turn, the department immediately placed on investigative leave and Denver's Office of the Independent Monitor and the Public Integrity Division were notified. 

Perez's case does not yet show up in online court records. No date for a court hearing is yet known.

