Crews set up stages and booths at Civic Center Park ahead of PrideFest

The two-day PrideFest is set to kick off Saturday as crews were busy setting up booths and stages at Civic Center Park. 

This year's events include a 5K marathon, live music, and shows. The parade is happening Sunday morning and will march 14 blocks down Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park and end at Civic Center Park. 

The Denver Police Department advises there will be a few street closures around the Capitol area for the event and offered some tips to the public ahead of the anticipated weekend. 

This year, for the first time ever, all of Denver's professional sports teams will join the parade on Sunday.

Mascots, cheerleaders and dancers from the Nuggets, Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, Mammoth, and Rapids will be a part of the celebration this year. 

It's estimated that more than 500,000 individuals celebrated the festival last year. 

