Long-duration heat wave grips Denver and eastern Colorado, fire danger rising

A long-duration heat wave is underway across Denver and much of eastern Colorado, with 7 to 10 straight days of highs at or above 90 degrees expected.

The hottest afternoons will be on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures near 98 degrees.

A few showers are possible each day, but the chance is only 10 to 20 percent. With dry air at the surface, most areas will see more wind than rain as virga occurs. Any rainfall won't be enough to ease the heat or growing fire danger.

Red flag warnings are in place for the Crosho Fire and portions of the Continental Divide on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Widespread high fire danger will spread across the high country and the Continental Divide, reaching the foothills by Thursday and Friday.

Dry thunderstorms could spark new fires, making the end of the week potentially active for fire weather across Colorado.

