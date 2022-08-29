Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver heading toward a new third place on list of all-time 90 degree days

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Denver heading toward a new third place on list of all-time 90 degree days
Denver heading toward a new third place on list of all-time 90 degree days 01:11

A late summer heat wave is on the way to Colorado and places like Denver could see several days in a row with highs in the 90s. The typical high for late August and early September in the Mile High City is in the middle 80s.

Denver has recorded 55 days with a high of 90 degree or higher so far this year. The current forecast calls for the potential to see 90 degree highs starting Tuesday and lasting through at least Labor Day.

All time 90 degree days in Denver
CBS

Along with the hot weather conditions will be mostly dry as the monsoon takes a break. To tie the current third place on the list of all-time 90 degree days in Denver we need 6 more days  where the high hits 90. The current forecast has that happening with the potential to see 7 or 8 days in a row.

Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 11:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.