Denver City Council to discuss more funding for STAR Program

The Denver City Council is expected to discuss a plan for more funding for the STAR Program. STAR stands for the Support Assisted Response Program.

The program handles 911 calls for people who are in crisis situations when they are not armed or threatening others. The additional funding would help acquire six more EMTs and three more vans as well as more money to maintain existing vans and equipment.

The STAR Program began in Denver in 2020 to help handle calls that were frequently handled by police, dealing with people in crisis situations where they are not armed or threatening others.