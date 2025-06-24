Denver City Council adds $4.5M to fund existing contract with Salvation Army for male-only shelter

The Denver City Council voted to add another $4.5 million to fund an existing contract with the Salvation Army, bringing the total to $19 million. The contract is for the male-only shelter in downtown Denver, Crossroads Shelter.

The vote comes after some hesitation following reports of sexual misconduct and leadership issues.

The Salvation Army Crossroads Shelter in downtown Denver. CBS

"On one hand, we're being asked to approve a contract with a provider who has serious allegations against you, some really serious, and on the other hand, not approving this contract would mean displacing nearly 300 people every night and putting them back on the streets, and exposing them to harm," said Denver City Council President Amanda P. Sandoval.

After the vote, the Salvation Army agreed to new oversight efforts.