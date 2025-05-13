Denver Children's Foundation raises the roof with Barn Party

Denver Children's Foundation is known for holding high-end fundraising events, and then granting the money they raise to existing organizations that serve children in Colorado. Denver's Children's Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has been around since 1986. Currently, the organization is planning it's Barn Party.

"You can expect great music. I think it's going to be a great venue and a phenomenal atmosphere. In addition to that you can expect to interact with many of the DCF members. We'll be servicing the event, so everything from setting it up and breaking it down, and then bartending the event as well. We'll be pouring all of your drinks for you," said Jonny Shirazi, a DCF member.

Teddy Robb will headline the concert. Robb is an up-and-comer in the country music world. He's opened for country stars like Luke Combs and others. Fan favorite, Blackjack Billy, will also take the stage.

Denver Children's Foundation

In addition to great music, Denver Barn Party offers a full country experience. There will be mechanical bull rides, line dancing lessons, a rope handling contest, cornhole, and high quality food and beverages.

"It's really about providing a unique experience," said Matt Mansfield, Event Chair for the Denver Barn Party.

The mission of Denver Children's Foundation is to help at-risk and underserved children in Colorado through grants to existing organizations. In 2024, the Foundation distributed $1.5 million dollars to 76 charities.

"We spend every year raising as much money as we can and at the end of the year, we grant the money out to all of the best in class nonprofit organizations across the State of Colorado. I think what makes our process special is that we do conduct our own internal grant review," Shirazi explained.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Denver Barn Party

Denver Children's Foundation is hosting its Barn Party on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at the Barns at Columbine Valley.