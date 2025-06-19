Watch CBS News
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's Chief Operating Officer leaves after less than two years

Janel Forde, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's Chief Operating Officer, has left the Mayor's office and taken a job with the University of Colorado.

Forde's hiring as the city's COO was announced in August 2023. She left the Mayor's office on June 13 and has been hired by CU- Boulder to serve as the Senior Vice Chancellor for Operations. She will assume that role on June 23.

janel-forde.png
City of Denver

The Mayor's Office released a statement Thursday to CBS News Colorado saying, "Janel Forde was a key part of this administration from Day One. We are thrilled that she was part of our Denver team and excited that she is staying in Colorado. CU is lucky to have her talents on their team."

CBS News Colorado left a phone message and emails seeking comment from Forde on the move.

The mayor's office said it does not intend to fill Forde's COO job due to the city's current hiring freeze.

