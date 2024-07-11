Denver changes where rideshare drivers can pick up passengers in LoDo, Ballpark neighborhoods

Starting Friday, July 12, rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft drivers will not be able to pick up passengers between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. near the boundaries of 18th and 21st Streets, including Blake and Larimer Streets.

Instead, riders will have to meet drivers at a designated zone. This initiative by the Denver Police Department aligns with Mayor Mike Johnston's goal to reduce violent gun crime by 20% by implementing a safety plan to curb violence and enhance overall public safety in LoDo and Ballpark District areas.

The goals, according to the press release, include:

Reducing vehicular traffic congestion during peak bar hours to improve pedestrian safety

Effectively dispersing crowds during bar closing hours to minimize conflicts that could escalate to violence (such as altercations)

Providing improved and streamlined access for rideshares entering and exiting the LoDo and Ballpark District areas during peak bar hours

Decreasing impaired driving and DUI-related incidents during peak bar hours

Matt Van Sistine, chairman of the board for Ball Park Collective RNO, expressed optimism about the DPD's plan.

"It'll be an adjustment for some of the bars and restaurants and for patrons coming down," said Van Sistine. "I think it's important to experiment and try different things with the goal of creating a safe environment."

Ultimately, the department aims to enhance public safety in these areas. Commander Kimberly Bowser of District 6 indicated that this plan has been under discussion for months.

"We aim to reduce pedestrian congestion and traffic, and mitigate improper loading on active streets," Bowser stated.

This initiative also aims to reduce physical violence in the area, which has been an ongoing issue, particularly in the targeted zones.

"We want to prevent altercations, and dispersing nightlife crowds could create a safer environment," Bowser added.

According to police, rideshare users will be directed to the nearest pick-up or drop-off zone through the app.

"You'll be directed right from your app to the closest zone, typically within one to two blocks," said Bowser. "It should be very accessible for app users."

Signs indicating 'pick-up' zones will make these locations easily identifiable to the public. However, concerns exist about the practical implementation of this new system and its potential impact on riders seeking their rides after a night out.

"While the total number of people leaving downtown may or may not take longer, it will happen more safely," Bowser reassured. "The zones were selected in collaboration with rideshare companies based on easy access and safety considerations."

Bowser emphasized that the benefits outweigh any drawbacks.

"I believe this will reduce the likelihood of fights, simple assaults, and aggravated assaults in the area," Bowser emphasized.

Residents like Van Sistine share the hope for a safer environment.

"We want this area to be safe for everyone, including families visiting," said Van Sistine.

To maintain order around these zones, DPD plans to station one or two officers depending on the area. They intend to assess the effectiveness of the system throughout the summer and review data thereafter.

Additionally, to alleviate heavy vehicular traffic and enhance pedestrian safety in LoDo and Ballpark Districts, Denver Police, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Regional Transportation District (RTD) encourage downtown visitors to utilize mass transit and rideshares.

They believe using rideshares and RTD services reduces impaired driving and prevents accidents, while also providing more space for pedestrians to move safely around and exit the area during peak bar hours.

RTD offers a day-pass allowing all-day travel for $5.50 ($2.70 discounted for eligible customers).

More information is available on the RTD website under Fares and Passes. Customers are also encouraged to download the Transit Watch app to report safety or security concerns to RTD Transit Police.