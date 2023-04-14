Denver changes policy on migrants arriving to city

The City of Denver is changing its policy on migrants who arrive in the city. Starting May 8, the city will provide emergency shelter only to migrants who have met with U.S. Immigration officials.

That policy change is "the result of funding limitations related to the requirement that certain federal funds be used to provide shelter and other services only to families and individuals encountered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security."

CBS

Since December 2022, Denver has helped nearly 6,400 migrants from the southern border at a cost of $12.7 million. The city said that the response was in alignment with its values of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity to maintain a welcoming city, however, "the ongoing reliance on the city's contingency budget is not financially sustainable."

The city issued a statement thanking the nonprofit and faith communities for helping meet the demands of those in need and said that everyone in Denver will be connected to support services and resources regardless of immigration status.

"We continue to urge Congress to provide assistance to local communities that are disproportionately tasked with handling and managing what is a growing national humanitarian crisis."